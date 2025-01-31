GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Short Interest Update

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the December 31st total of 123,600 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Transactions at GEN Restaurant Group

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $31,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,234.70. This represents a 3.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,731 shares of company stock worth $171,740. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 838,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 352,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 372,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 175,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 18th.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

GENK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 43,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $208.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

