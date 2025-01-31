General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.08%. General Dynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.750-14.850 EPS.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.30. 260,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.02. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $247.01 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.