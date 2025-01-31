General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 269.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 60.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $207.65.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

