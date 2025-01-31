General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 3.4 %

General Electric stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.79. General Electric has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

