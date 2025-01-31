General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 514,344 shares of company stock worth $28,977,691 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

