Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Gentex had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $26.04. 2,959,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

