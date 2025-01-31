Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Further Reading

