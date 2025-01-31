Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.02% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQWA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.32. 449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029. Global X Clean Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Clean Water ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.