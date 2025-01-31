Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 761,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 642,070 shares.The stock last traded at $42.30 and had previously closed at $42.23.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

