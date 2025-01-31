Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Head to Head Survey

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp $17.22 million 1.55 $3.27 million N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $9.34 million 1.47 $540,000.00 $0.51 24.31

Security Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Security Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 5.77% N/A N/A

Dividends

Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Security Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bancorp



Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending. In addition, the company provides financial services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About Gouverneur Bancorp



Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and multi-family residential real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial land loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, commercial loans, automobiles, motorcycles, campers, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as personal secured and unsecured loans. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

