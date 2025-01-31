Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Shares Up 18.8% – Here’s Why

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) was up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 312,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 75,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Grande Portage Resources

(Get Free Report)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.