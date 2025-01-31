Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading 6.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 115,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 68,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Grande Portage Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

