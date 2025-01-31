Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after buying an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after acquiring an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,571,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,459,000 after purchasing an additional 227,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

