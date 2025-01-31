Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 995 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $215.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

