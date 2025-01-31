Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE GIP opened at C$3.80 on Wednesday. Green Impact Partners has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12.

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

