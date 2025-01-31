Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) Posts Earnings Results

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance

GV1O opened at GBX 35 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64 ($0.79).

Get Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 alerts:

About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1

(Get Free Report)

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust that seeks to provide investors with tax-efficient returns on their investment. It has largely invested in a portfolio of unquoted companies specialising in long-term renewable energy generating.It is also looking to make further investments in new and growing sustainable businesses.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.