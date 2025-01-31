Gries Financial LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE HPE opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

