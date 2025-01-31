Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 120169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

