GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. GSI Technology updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.98. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

