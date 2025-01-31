H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.03%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

