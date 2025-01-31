Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading 13.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.60 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.78). 4,323,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 933,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.56).

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £312.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Halfords Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts expect that Halfords Group plc will post 9.1143911 EPS for the current year.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

About Halfords Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 6,153.85%.

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

