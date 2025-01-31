Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.16 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 2.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after buying an additional 363,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

