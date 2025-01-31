Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 397.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,668,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.01 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

