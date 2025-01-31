Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGT opened at $619.90 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

