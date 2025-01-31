Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Makes New $599,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up 0.3% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

