Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $335.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $337.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

