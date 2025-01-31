Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 140,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 106,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.