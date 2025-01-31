Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 136 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

