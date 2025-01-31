Head-To-Head Comparison: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) vs. Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biofrontera and Sage Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $34.07 million 0.24 -$20.13 million ($2.26) -0.47 Sage Therapeutics $86.46 million 5.20 -$541.49 million ($5.58) -1.32

Biofrontera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sage Therapeutics. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biofrontera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.1% of Biofrontera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Biofrontera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biofrontera and Sage Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sage Therapeutics 2 16 2 0 2.00

Biofrontera currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 560.38%. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 43.26%. Given Biofrontera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and Sage Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -36.31% -565.73% -96.64% Sage Therapeutics -317.29% -50.29% -45.48%

Risk and Volatility

Biofrontera has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics beats Biofrontera on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biofrontera

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. It offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. The company also provides Xepi, a topical non-fluorinated quinolone that inhibits bacterial growth for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression. Its product pipeline also comprises SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases; and SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's diseases, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. The company has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

