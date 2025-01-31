Health In Tech, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 3rd (NASDAQ:HIT)

Health In Tech’s (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, February 3rd. Health In Tech had issued 2,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $9,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Health In Tech’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Health In Tech Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ HIT opened at $6.18 on Friday. Health In Tech has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.12.

Health In Tech Company Profile

Our Mission To change the non-transparent $4.5 trillion(1) healthcare industry with innovation that removes friction and complexities with vertical integration, process simplification, automation, and digitalization. Health in Tech (“HIT”) is an insurance technology platform company, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation.

