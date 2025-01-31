Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST) Insider Buys C$518,306.00 in Stock

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 769,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$518,306.00.

Heliostar Metals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upgraded Heliostar Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About Heliostar Metals

