Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Posts Earnings Results

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson Smaller Companies had a net margin of 93.00% and a return on equity of 13.12%.
Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance
Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 821.50 ($10.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Henderson Smaller Companies has a one year low of GBX 752 ($9.34) and a one year high of GBX 987.65 ($12.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 811.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 852.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.11 million, a P/E ratio of 657.20 and a beta of 1.27.
Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile
