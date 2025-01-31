Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Posts Earnings Results

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson Smaller Companies had a net margin of 93.00% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 821.50 ($10.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Henderson Smaller Companies has a one year low of GBX 752 ($9.34) and a one year high of GBX 987.65 ($12.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 811.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 852.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.11 million, a P/E ratio of 657.20 and a beta of 1.27.

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

