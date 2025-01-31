Heritage Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,067,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,544 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 27.9% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $209,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 223,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 893,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 88,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

