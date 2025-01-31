Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.