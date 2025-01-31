Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,544,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $419.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $317.59 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

