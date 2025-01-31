Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,393 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $201.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day moving average of $220.78. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

