Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 76.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.59. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.