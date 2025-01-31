Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.52, Zacks reports. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Hitachi updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.910 EPS.
Hitachi Trading Up 4.6 %
HTHIY stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 163,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,099. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.
About Hitachi
