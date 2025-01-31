Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.9 billion-$66.9 billion.

HTHIY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.56. 163,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,099. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

