Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 191.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,914 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 885,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

