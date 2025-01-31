Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TLT opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

