Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

