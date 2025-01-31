Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after buying an additional 3,506,886 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,745,000 after buying an additional 2,606,950 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,841.12. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $73.15 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

