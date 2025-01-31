Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 262,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 383,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

GSIE opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

