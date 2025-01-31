Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.78. 1,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

