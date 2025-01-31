Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.