Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $283.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $168.36 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.