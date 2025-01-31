Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,096,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.38 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

