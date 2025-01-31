Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 7,022 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $215.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $221.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

