Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 215.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 14,556.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 875,008 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.